Mar 01, 2018 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target Rs 3500; expects 50% EPS CAGR over FY18-20: CLSA

According to the firm, the company has transformed itself to a top-five player through organic & inorganic routes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Dalmia Bharat added 4 percent intraday Thursday as the broking house CLSA has initiated coverage on stock with buy rating and kept the target at Rs 3,500 per share.

It forecast a 16 percent EBITDA and 50 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-20.

At 11:48 hrs Dalmia Bharat was quoting at Rs 2,725, up Rs 95.45, or 3.63 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,348.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,842.40 on 28 November, 2017 and 01 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.63 percent below its 52-week high and 47.9 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 10.34 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 263.06. The latest book value of the company is Rs 156.46 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

