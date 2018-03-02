Buy Dalmia Bharat; target Rs 3500; expects 50% EPS CAGR over FY18-20: CLSA

Shares of Dalmia Bharat added 4 percent intraday Thursday as the broking house CLSA has initiated coverage on stock with buy rating and kept the target at Rs 3,500 per share.

According to the firm, the company has transformed itself to a top-five player through organic & inorganic routes.

It forecast a 16 percent EBITDA and 50 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-20.

At 11:48 hrs Dalmia Bharat was quoting at Rs 2,725, up Rs 95.45, or 3.63 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,348.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,842.40 on 28 November, 2017 and 01 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.63 percent below its 52-week high and 47.9 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 10.34 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 263.06. The latest book value of the company is Rs 156.46 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil