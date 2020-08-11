Buy Dalmia Bharat ; target of Rs 895: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat (DBL)’s results surprised, driven by strong realization and cost reduction. EBITDA/t came in at INR1,678 (+15% YoY) – the highest ever for the company. Volumes declined just 20% YoY (v/s ~35% for the industry), aided by robust demand in eastern India. We raise our FY21/FY22E EBITDA est. by ~15%/2% on lower costs. Maintain Buy, as the commissioning of new capacities and ongoing deleveraging should drive upside.

Outlook

The stock trades at an attractive valuation of 6.7x FY22E EV/EBITDA and USD63/t EV/capacity. Thus, we assign Buy, valuing the stock at 8.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA, to arrive at TP of INR895 (implied EV/t of USD77 on FY21E capacity).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

