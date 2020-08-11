Buy Dalmia Bharat ; target of Rs 895: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dalmia Bharat recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 895 in its research report dated August 08, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia Bharat (DBL)’s results surprised, driven by strong realization and cost reduction. EBITDA/t came in at INR1,678 (+15% YoY) – the highest ever for the company. Volumes declined just 20% YoY (v/s ~35% for the industry), aided by robust demand in eastern India. We raise our FY21/FY22E EBITDA est. by ~15%/2% on lower costs. Maintain Buy, as the commissioning of new capacities and ongoing deleveraging should drive upside.
Outlook
The stock trades at an attractive valuation of 6.7x FY22E EV/EBITDA and USD63/t EV/capacity. Thus, we assign Buy, valuing the stock at 8.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA, to arrive at TP of INR895 (implied EV/t of USD77 on FY21E capacity).
