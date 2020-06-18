Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 793: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Hit by the lockdown in Mar, Dalmia’s Q4 revenue/EBITDA/PAT fell 12.6%/21.7%/88.6%. The GUs expansion has been delayed by six months. The Rajgangpur clinker line commenced, reducing reliance on purchase of clinker. Requisite approval has been received for the Murli acquisition. The `2.71bn buyback has been completed and MF units are expected to be received in 6-9 months. A consumption pick-up and migrant labour are key monitorables.

Outlook

We retain a Buy, with a higher target of `793 (8.5x FY22e EV/EBITDA) earlier `759.







