you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 785: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Dalmia Bharat recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 785 in its research report dated June 14, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Dalmia Bharat


Dalmia Bharat’s (DALBHARA) Q4FY20 EBITDA declined 16% YoY to Rs5.1bn (in line with consensus) owing to weak realisation. Volumes declined 7% YoY while realisation declined 5% YoY, both broadly in-line with our estimates. Company started trial run at 3mnte clinker line at Odisha which would reduce dependence on external clinker purchase; while grinding units are delayed by six months owing to Covid-19. Net debt declined by Rs3.1bn YoY to Rs28.3bn as at Mar’20 while the company bought back 5.3mn shares amounting to Rs2.7bn (vs Rs5bn earmarked at maximum price of Rs700/sh) during YTD-Q1FY21. We broadly maintain our FY21E-FY22E EBITDA with the target price unchanged at Rs785/sh based on 7x FY22E EV/E.



Outlook


Maintain BUY as market mix concerns (East exposure) seem adequately priced-in with valuation at 5.3x FY22E EV/E or 8xFY22E EV/OCF.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:09 am

tags #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

