Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 705: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat’s (DBL) results highlight its market share gains with volume growth of 3% YoY in FY20, when industry volumes declined ~2% YoY. We expect this to continue, driven by ~30% capacity expansion in 18 months. We maintain our FY21/FY22E estimates and Buy rating. The commissioning of new capacities and ongoing deleveraging should drive re-rating.

Outlook

The stock trades at an attractive valuation of 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA and USD53/t of EV/capacity. Thus, we rate it a Buy and value the stock at 7.5x FY22E EV/EVITDA to arrive at a target price of INR705 (implied EV/t of USD60 on FY21E capacity).







