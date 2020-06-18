Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 705: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 705 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia Bharat’s (DBL) results highlight its market share gains with volume growth of 3% YoY in FY20, when industry volumes declined ~2% YoY. We expect this to continue, driven by ~30% capacity expansion in 18 months. We maintain our FY21/FY22E estimates and Buy rating. The commissioning of new capacities and ongoing deleveraging should drive re-rating.
Outlook
The stock trades at an attractive valuation of 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA and USD53/t of EV/capacity. Thus, we rate it a Buy and value the stock at 7.5x FY22E EV/EVITDA to arrive at a target price of INR705 (implied EV/t of USD60 on FY21E capacity).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!