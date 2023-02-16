Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2536: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Amid the high-cost setting, Dalmia reported a strong performance overall on healthy demand and greater operating efficiency. Its entry to the stable demand-pricing (Central) region would be positive, reducing the market mix of the low-utilisation South. Its greater focus on raising the share of “green” energy, better return ratios, divesting non-core assets and a defined capital-allocation policy are positives.

Outlook

We believe a re-rating is on cards and retain a Buy, with a higher target of Rs.2,536 (earlier Rs.2,160), at 12x FY25e EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Dalmia Bharat - 14 -02 - 2023 - anand

Broker Research