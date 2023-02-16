 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2536: Anand Rathi

Broker Research
Feb 16, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2536 in its research report dated February 11, 2023.

Anand Rathi's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Amid the high-cost setting, Dalmia reported a strong performance overall on healthy demand and greater operating efficiency. Its entry to the stable demand-pricing (Central) region would be positive, reducing the market mix of the low-utilisation South. Its greater focus on raising the share of “green” energy, better return ratios, divesting non-core assets and a defined capital-allocation policy are positives.

Outlook

We believe a re-rating is on cards and retain a Buy, with a higher target of Rs.2,536 (earlier Rs.2,160), at 12x FY25e EV/EBITDA.