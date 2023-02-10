Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2440: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia reported strong volume growth (+12/9% YoY/QoQ) and healthy unit EBITDA recovery (+INR 300/365/MT YoY/QoQ) to solid INR 1,021 per MT, driven by both realisation firm-up and cost reduction. Dalmia will be acquiring 5.2mnMT JPA’s cement plants in the central region by H2FY24E, expanding its pan-India footprint. This along with the ongoing expansion will increase its capacity to 54mn MT by FY24E-end (vs 36mn MT at FY22-end).
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on Dalmia Bharat (DALBHARA), with an unchanged TP of INR 2,440/sh (13x its Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA). We continue to like DALBHARA for its robust volume and margin outlook.
