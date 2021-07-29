Buy Dalmia Bharat: target of Rs 2410: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat

In Q1FY2022, revenues and net profit were lower than expected while operational profitability in terms of EBITDA/tonne largely remained in-line. Dalmia announced a capital allocation plan over the next decade addressing medium and longer-term growth plans. Cement capacity to grow at 14-15% CAGR maintaining Net debt/EBITDA below 2x. Transparency, corporate governance, treasury allocation, non-core asset divestments, green fuel, shareholder returns are key outcomes of the plan.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,410, as we see further upside considering its strong earnings growth outlook over FY2021-FY2024E.

