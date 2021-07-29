MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Dalmia Bharat: target of Rs 2410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2410 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

Broker Research
July 29, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat


In Q1FY2022, revenues and net profit were lower than expected while operational profitability in terms of EBITDA/tonne largely remained in-line. Dalmia announced a capital allocation plan over the next decade addressing medium and longer-term growth plans. Cement capacity to grow at 14-15% CAGR maintaining Net debt/EBITDA below 2x. Transparency, corporate governance, treasury allocation, non-core asset divestments, green fuel, shareholder returns are key outcomes of the plan.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,410, as we see further upside considering its strong earnings growth outlook over FY2021-FY2024E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 29, 2021 04:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.