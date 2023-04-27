Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2320 : Motilal Oswal

Buy

DALBHARA’s 4Q EBITDA came in at INR7.1b v/s estimated INR6.8b and EBITDA/t stood at INR955 v/s estimated INR910. PAT (adj. for exceptional gain and MI) came in at INR3.0b v/s estimated INR2.8b. The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the remaining cement assets (clinker/cement capacity of 3.4mtpa/4.2mtpa) from JP group. Earlier in 3QFY23, it signed an agreement to acquire clinker/cement capacity of 3.3mtpa/5.2mtpa from the group. We largely reiterate our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25. We have not factored in the JP group asset acquisition into our assumptions.



Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR2,320 (from INR2,170 earlier), valuing it at 12.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s Sep’24E earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

