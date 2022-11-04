English
    Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 04, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat


    In Q2FY2023, the company reported an-line performance led by solid volume growth of 13% y-o-y while EBITDA/tonne stood at Rs. 655, led by tight control on operational costs. It remains on track to achieve a 49 MT cement capacity by FY2024 and has set a target to achieve 70-75 MT by FY2027 while its long-term target of 110-130 MT by 2031 remain intact. Management remains optimistic on strong demand environment going ahead, which along with cost efficiencies yield improvement in operational profitability.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,100, considering the strong growth potential led by capacity additions.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 4, 2022 10:47 pm