Buy Dalmia Bharat: target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Multiples to expand from 8.5x EV/EBITDA FY23E currently as it gains size, geographical diversification and higher operational profitability. Dalmia is on an expansion spree in the medium to long term and aims to double its capacity and become a larger pan-India player. Despite aggressive expansions, it is likely to achieve net cash position by FY2023E led by free cash flows of almost Rs. 1,200 crore p.a. during FY2021-FY2023E. The government’s infrastructure investment plan over the next five years, impetus on affordable housing and India’s structural growth drivers for cement consumption present strong growth tailwinds.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Dalmia Bharat (Dalmia) with a Buy rating and price target of Rs. 1,900.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More