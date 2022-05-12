English
    Buy Dalmia Bharat: target of Rs 1850: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat


    In Q4FY2022, the company reported largely in-line operational performance while net earnings beat was led by reversal of deferred tax. The company expects cement demand growth of 8-9% y-o-y for FY2023 although remain cautious on OPM front during H1FY2023 due to elevated energy costs. The company remains on track to achieve 48.5MT cement capacity by March 2024 while announcement regarding capacity expansions post that is delayed due to global challenges and uncertainties.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,850, factoring downwardly revised estimates and favourable valuation post recent correction.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 12, 2022 11:58 am
