Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1514: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1514 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 11:47 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dalmia Bharat


DALBHARA reported results above estimates on all fronts. DALBHARA posted strong set of numbers with +18.2%/ +51.2%/ +658.3% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs28.6 bn/ Rs6.9 bn/ Rs1.8 bn led by +13.7%/ +3.9% YoY growth in volume/ realization (-1.9% QoQ). We expect 10.7%/ 12.5%/ 57.9% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by 5.3%/ 16.0%/ 12.0% volume growth and 0.5%/ -1.2%/ 0.0% realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We increase our revenue, EBITDA and APAT estimates for FY21E factoring 9MFY21 results and we broadly maintain FY22E/ FY23E estimates.



Outlook


DALBHARA has a strong brand presence in its operating markets viz. East, North East and South (TN) market. Dalmia expects to continue market share gains owing to its strong distribution and on-track capacity expansions in the east. DALBHARA also continues to remain upbeat on its cost controls, thus bolstering margin outlook. Thus, we maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,514 based on 10x consolidated FY23E EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:47 pm

