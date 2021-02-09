Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1514: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dalmia Bharat

DALBHARA reported results above estimates on all fronts. DALBHARA posted strong set of numbers with +18.2%/ +51.2%/ +658.3% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs28.6 bn/ Rs6.9 bn/ Rs1.8 bn led by +13.7%/ +3.9% YoY growth in volume/ realization (-1.9% QoQ). We expect 10.7%/ 12.5%/ 57.9% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by 5.3%/ 16.0%/ 12.0% volume growth and 0.5%/ -1.2%/ 0.0% realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We increase our revenue, EBITDA and APAT estimates for FY21E factoring 9MFY21 results and we broadly maintain FY22E/ FY23E estimates.

Outlook

DALBHARA has a strong brand presence in its operating markets viz. East, North East and South (TN) market. Dalmia expects to continue market share gains owing to its strong distribution and on-track capacity expansions in the east. DALBHARA also continues to remain upbeat on its cost controls, thus bolstering margin outlook. Thus, we maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,514 based on 10x consolidated FY23E EV/EBITDA.

