Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1470: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1470 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Dalmia Bharat


Dalmia Bharat (DBEL) reported a strong 3QFY21 performance, led by robust volume growth (production ramp-up in east), healthy pricing (south-led) and continued cost controls. DBEL continues to gain market share in both east and south regions. Consolidated net sales/EBITDA grew 18/51% YoY to INR 28.6/6.9n respectively. DBEL has also used its cash balance to reduce debt. We continue to like the company for its continued strong volume and margin performance. Despite major ongoing expansions, the balance sheet remains well under control.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of INR 1,470 (10.5x Dec’22E consolidated EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

