Buy Dabur with target of Rs 427: Angel Broking

Angel Broking

Dabur India seems to be enjoying its multi-year bull run and price-wise, the stock price is trading well above 10-DEMA indicating bullishness in the counter. The stock is trading near all-time high which shows its outperformance in the recent market turbulence.

Further, if we try to analyze 'Bollinger Bands', it clearly goes with our bullish stance on the counter. Considering all above scenarios, a strong upside from current levels cannot be ruled out.

Thus, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 427 over the next one month, and the stop loss should be fixed below Rs 364.

