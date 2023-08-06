Buy Dabur; target of Rs 660: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dabur

DABUR’s 1QFY24 result was broadly in line with our estimates in all aspects. It reported volume growth in both rural and urban markets, with an increase in distribution reach and market share. HPC and HC showed moderation in RM inflation, while the food inflation remained high. It led GP margin expansion of 70bp YoY. With increase in media spending, EBITDA margin remains flat at 19.3%. Allied with synergies in the healthcare portfolio, it expects to achieve double-digit consolidated sales growth in FY24. Badshah masala (grew 24%) addition to foods portfolio adding the growth momentum. DABUR has shown the rural recovery ahead of industry, and nearly half of its domestic sales coming from rural markets, which will boost growth momentum.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR660 at 50x FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dabur - 04 -08 - 2023 - moti