Buy Dabur; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dabur

Weak rural demand and delayed winter led to 3% volume decline for Dabur in 3QFY23. Management indicated that rural demand started exhibiting green shoots towards the end of 3QFY23 and the outlook is getting gradually better. We have also baked in financials of the recently acquired ‘Badshah’ brand from 4QFY23 onwards. Despite near-term challenges, Dabur (with nearly half of its domestic sales coming from rural) remains a good play on the incipient but gradual rural demand recovery theme.

Outlook

Maintain BUY; we retain our target P/E multiple of 45x, as we roll forward to FY25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR650.

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Dabur - 01 -01-2023 - moti

Broker Research