    Buy Dabur; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dabur recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dabur

    Weak rural demand and delayed winter led to 3% volume decline for Dabur in 3QFY23. Management indicated that rural demand started exhibiting green shoots towards the end of 3QFY23 and the outlook is getting gradually better. We have also baked in financials of the recently acquired ‘Badshah’ brand from 4QFY23 onwards. Despite near-term challenges, Dabur (with nearly half of its domestic sales coming from rural) remains a good play on the incipient but gradual rural demand recovery theme.

    Outlook

    Maintain BUY; we retain our target P/E multiple of 45x, as we roll forward to FY25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR650.