    Buy Dabur; target of Rs 645: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dabur recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    October 28, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dabur


    Dabur’s 2QFY23 results were broadly in line with our expectations. Management commentary on weakening rural demand for the next few months was also in line with expectations. We believe that the acquisition of the unlisted Badshah Masala, albeit small (adding 2-2.5% to sales and EBITDA) (a) will achieve synergistic benefits with their foods business portfolio, (b) has been acquired for reasonable valuations (4.5x FY23E sales, 19.6x FY23 EBITDA); (c) is highly scalable - targeted around 20% CAGR over the next five years and (d) results in a more effective utilization of Dabur’s massive net cash and equivalents balance, which had ballooned to ~60% of capital employed in the recent years, leading to a widening gap between ROE/ROCE in early 20s and ROICs of ~60% - We reiterate our buy rating on the stock.



    Outlook


    Beyond the near-term, material cost stability, further price increases, and a less challenging base is likely to result in healthy earnings growth 4QFY23 onwards. We reiterate our Buy rating and target a PE multiple of 45x, even as we roll forward to September'24 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR645.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 05:30 pm
