    Buy Dabur; target of Rs 630: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dabur recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dabur


    DABUR’s 4QFY22 result was broadly in line with our volume, sales, and gross profit estimates, but higher other expenses led to a miss on EBITDA. The outlook for Juices is positive, given the robust summer demand. The demand and margin outlook for the international business is strong in FY23. Allied with higher pricing power in the Healthcare business, we remain positive on double-digit consolidated sales growth in FY23. Higher pricing power across its portfolio is only being strengthened by continued market share gains in 99% of its portfolio, which means that material costs may be less of a concern in FY23 v/s its peers.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on healthy earnings growth prospects and inexpensive valuations. In the near term, DABUR’s sales visibility is better than its peers. Coupled with higher pricing power v/s its peers, DABUR’s earnings have better visibility. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR630/share (45x FY24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Dabur #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:34 pm
