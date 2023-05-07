English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dabur; target of Rs 595: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dabur recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dabur

    Revenue was in line with our estimates in 4QFY23. Volumes grew ~1% v/s our expectation of 5%. Rural markets remained lackluster; however, the management witnessed some green shoots at the end of the quarter.  EBITDA margin contracted 270bp YoY to 15.3%, the lowest in the last 35 quarters. It was affected by an adverse product mix, a step-up in media spends and one-off expenses to the tune of INR250-300m. It seems margin has hit the trough; however, a recovery to 20% EBITDA margin would be gradual as most of the gains from the gross margin expansion would be invested back in media spends.

    Outlook

    Despite near-term challenges, Dabur (with nearly half of its domestic sales coming from rural) remains a good play on the incipient but gradual rural demand recovery theme. We retain our target P/E multiple of 45x FY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR595. Maintain BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dabur - 05 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dabur #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2023 10:56 am