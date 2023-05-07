Buy Dabur; target of Rs 595: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dabur

Revenue was in line with our estimates in 4QFY23. Volumes grew ~1% v/s our expectation of 5%. Rural markets remained lackluster; however, the management witnessed some green shoots at the end of the quarter. EBITDA margin contracted 270bp YoY to 15.3%, the lowest in the last 35 quarters. It was affected by an adverse product mix, a step-up in media spends and one-off expenses to the tune of INR250-300m. It seems margin has hit the trough; however, a recovery to 20% EBITDA margin would be gradual as most of the gains from the gross margin expansion would be invested back in media spends.

Outlook

Despite near-term challenges, Dabur (with nearly half of its domestic sales coming from rural) remains a good play on the incipient but gradual rural demand recovery theme. We retain our target P/E multiple of 45x FY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR595. Maintain BUY.

