Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India

Dabur India (DIL) is one of the biggest FMCG companies with a presence in Ayurveda based products across categories. The company has substantial market share in health supplement, OTC & Ethical products, oral care, hair care, home care & juices. The company has a total distribution reach of 6.9 million retail outlets with direct reach of 1.3 million outlets. It plans to increase direct distribution to 1.5 million outlets in next two years. Dabur also derives ~50% of its sales through rural regions with a presence in 90,000 villages.

Outlook

We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 700 on ascribing 55x FY24 earnings multiple.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dabur India - 050822 - ici