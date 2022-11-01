English
    Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dabur India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India


    Dabur India (DIL) is one of the biggest FMCG companies with a presence in Ayurveda based products across categories. The company has a substantial market share in health supplement, OTC & Ethical products, oral care, hair care, home care & juices. The company has a total distribution reach of 6.9 million retail outlets with direct reach of 1.3 million outlets. It plans to increase direct distribution to 1.5 million outlets in the next two years. Dabur also derives ~50% of its sales through rural regions with a presence in 100,000 villages.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 700 ascribing 55x FY24 earnings multiple.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
