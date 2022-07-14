English
    Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated July 13, 2022.

    July 14, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Dabur India


    Dabur India (Dabur) to post resilient mid-single digit volume growth in Q1FY2023, which is better compared to flat sales volume/volume decline for peers (vs. high base of 34% volume growth in Q1FY2022). With recovery in out-of-home consumption, the food and beverage business to register strong growth, while home and personal care business to register low double-digit growth in Q1. Better monsoon boosting rural demand and sustained strong growth in beverages business will help volume growth to remain high compared to the industry in the coming quarters. On the other hand, OPM will improve on a y-o-y basis in H2FY2023 with softening of key commodity prices.



    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at 45x and 37x its FY2023E and FY2024E EPS, which is at a stark discount to its last five years’ average. We maintain our Buy recommendation with an unchanged PT of Rs. 645.

    At 11:40 hrs Dabur India was quoting at Rs 546.05, up Rs 0.90, or 0.17 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 552.00 and an intraday low of Rs 545.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 16,911 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 84,757 shares, a decrease of -80.05 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.29 percent or Rs 1.60 at Rs 545.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 658.75 and 52-week low Rs 482.20 on 24 September, 2021 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 17.11 percent below its 52-week high and 13.24 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 96,745.20 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

