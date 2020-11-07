172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-dabur-india-target-of-rs-595-icici-direct-6081081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 595: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India


Dabur India (DIL) witnessed splendid domestic volume growth of 16.8% led by immunity boosting, ayurveda & naturals product portfolio. Consolidated revenue grew 13.7% led by strong 17.9% growth in India business. International business saw muted growth on account of sluggish sales in MENA region. DIL is one of the biggest beneficiary of increased health awareness in a post-Covid world. Chyawanprash, Honey, OTC & Ethical products, oral care witnessed robust growth during the quarter. It was also able to leverage the e-commerce channel with 200% growth. E-commerce contributed 6% to sales. Given mixed trends in commodity prices, gross margins stayed flat. However, cost rationalisation initiatives led to savings in overhead & employee spends to sales by 163 bps & 30 bps, respectively. Contrary to the trend of low advertisement spend by other consumer companies, the company increased ad spends by 40.2% (152 bps higher) to support growth for newly launched products. Led by higher operating profit, net profit grew 19.6% to Rs 482.9 crore.


Outlook


With strong tailwind from health and immunity products, DIL got the new structural growth levers. We believe the company would continue to witness strong growth in the medium term from these trends. Moreover, benign commodity cost & savings programme leaves enough scope to increase margins over the long term. We expect the company to witness earnings CAGR of 12.8% over FY20-23E. We value the stock at 50x FY23 earnings for the target price of Rs 595/share and maintain BUY recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Buy #Dabur India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.