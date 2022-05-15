Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 560: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit's research report on Dabur India

Dabur India Ltd (Dabur), a leading Indian FMCG company, is a world leader in Ayurveda with a portfolio of over 250 Herbal/Ayurvedic products. The company operates through Health Supplements, Digestives, Shampoos, Hair Oils, Skin Care, Oral Care, Foods, and Other OTC & Ethical products. Q4FY22 revenue went up 7.7% YoY to Rs 2,518cr and 13.9% YoY for FY22 to Rs 10,889cr, largely led by increase in Food and Beverages revenues (+33.5%). EBITDA margin contracted 90bps YoY to 18.0% primarily due to high material inflation. Adj PAT remained stable at Rs. 379cr. Market share across all segments is increasing. However, inflationary trend in raw materials costs are expected to weigh on company’s margins in the short-medium term.

Outlook

We upgrade to Buy with a revised TP of Rs. 560 based on 42x FY24E EPS considering recent sharp fall in the stock price.

