    Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 560: Geojit

    Geojit recommended is bullish on Dabur India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 15, 2022
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Dabur India


    Dabur India Ltd (Dabur), a leading Indian FMCG company, is a world leader in Ayurveda with a portfolio of over 250 Herbal/Ayurvedic products. The company operates through Health Supplements, Digestives, Shampoos, Hair Oils, Skin Care, Oral Care, Foods, and Other OTC & Ethical products. Q4FY22 revenue went up 7.7% YoY to Rs 2,518cr and 13.9% YoY for FY22 to Rs 10,889cr, largely led by increase in Food and Beverages revenues (+33.5%). EBITDA margin contracted 90bps YoY to 18.0% primarily due to high material inflation. Adj PAT remained stable at Rs. 379cr. Market share across all segments is increasing. However, inflationary trend in raw materials costs are expected to weigh on company’s margins in the short-medium term.



    Outlook


    We upgrade to Buy with a revised TP of Rs. 560 based on 42x FY24E EPS considering recent sharp fall in the stock price.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Buy #Dabur India #Geojit #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
