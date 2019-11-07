App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India


Dabur’s consolidated revenue grew 4.1% YoY to Rs 2,212 crore as domestic business grew 4.9% fully led by volume growth of 4.8% YoY. International business posted constant currency (CC) growth of 3.2% during the quarter, mostly impacted by 35% de-growth in Nepal business due to implementation of vehicle and consignment tracking system (VCTS). Gross margins expanded 142 bps YoY to 50.8%, driving EBITDA margin expansion of 92 bps YoY to 22.1%.


Outlook


We expect Dabur to generate revenue, PAT growth at 9.7%, 12.1% CAGR, respectively, on the back of strong volume growth of 6% in FY19-21E. Hence, we maintain BUY rating on Dabur with a revised target price of Rs 550.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 7, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #Buy #Dabur India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

