Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.
Dabur’s consolidated revenue grew 4.1% YoY to Rs 2,212 crore as domestic business grew 4.9% fully led by volume growth of 4.8% YoY. International business posted constant currency (CC) growth of 3.2% during the quarter, mostly impacted by 35% de-growth in Nepal business due to implementation of vehicle and consignment tracking system (VCTS). Gross margins expanded 142 bps YoY to 50.8%, driving EBITDA margin expansion of 92 bps YoY to 22.1%.
Outlook
We expect Dabur to generate revenue, PAT growth at 9.7%, 12.1% CAGR, respectively, on the back of strong volume growth of 6% in FY19-21E. Hence, we maintain BUY rating on Dabur with a revised target price of Rs 550.
