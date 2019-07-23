App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India


Domestic business grew 10.5% driven by volume growth of 9.6% as most categories posted double digit growth during the quarter. International business reported growth of 7% in constant currency terms led by strong growth in Turkey, SSA, Pakistan and Nepal. EBITDA margins expanded 157 bps to 20.1% on account of 67 bps, 59 bps & 40 bps dip in advertisement, employee expenses & other overheads to sales, respectively.


Outlook


We expect Dabur to generate revenue, PAT growth at 10.7%, 10.1% CAGR, respectively, on the back of strong volume growth of 7% in FY19-21E. Hence, we maintain BUY rating on Dabur with a revised target price of Rs 500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #Dabur India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

