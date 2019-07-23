Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India

Domestic business grew 10.5% driven by volume growth of 9.6% as most categories posted double digit growth during the quarter. International business reported growth of 7% in constant currency terms led by strong growth in Turkey, SSA, Pakistan and Nepal. EBITDA margins expanded 157 bps to 20.1% on account of 67 bps, 59 bps & 40 bps dip in advertisement, employee expenses & other overheads to sales, respectively.

Outlook

We expect Dabur to generate revenue, PAT growth at 10.7%, 10.1% CAGR, respectively, on the back of strong volume growth of 7% in FY19-21E. Hence, we maintain BUY rating on Dabur with a revised target price of Rs 500.

