App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 470: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Dabur India


Domestic revenue/vols grew at 11/9.6% YoY (on the strong 24/21% 1QFY19 base). Ex-beverages, domestic volumes grew an impressive ~15%. Still, management commentary remains cautious, with weaker growth in June vs. Apr and May. Liquidity stress was seen in the wholesale channel (~37% in Dabur’s revenue). The strong show was led by (1) Distribution expansion in rural (direct reach at 48k villages vs. 44k), (2) More LUPs at Rs 10 driving rural growth, and (3) A&P focus on power brands (8 brands contribute ~65% of revenues). Rural grew 13% YoY (in contrast with Colgate’s rural growth which trailed urban in 1QFY20). Dabur has gained market share in categories like Glucose (106bps), Shampoo (46bps), Hair Oil (46 bps) and Oral Care by (40 bps). Beverages (+1% YoY) faced stiff competition from milk-based beverages and the extended winter. While market share here remains at peak (56%), recovery in growth is crucial. International (29% of revenues) grew 6% YoY (single digit LTM growth) with persistent softness in the MENA region and currency devaluation. Adjusted EBITDAM (IND AS-116) expanded by 117bps to 19.7% driven by the richer product mix (healthcare), rationalizing A&P and geographic mix (domestic). APAT grew 15% YoY to Rs 3,792mn (est. Rs 3,543mn).


Outlook


Dabur delivered a strong 1QFY20, despite weak macros and a high base. Co’s distribution initiatives and concentrated brand focus have led to ~10% vol. growth, ~2x estimates. This is unprecedented, given Dabur’s track-record in difficult macros. We model near term softness, maintaining estimates despite the 1Q beat. Our TP of Rs 470 is based on 38x Jun-21E EPS. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Buy #Dabur India #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.