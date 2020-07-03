App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy D P Abhushan; target of Rs 92: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on D P Abhushan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 92 in its research report dated July 02, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on D P Abhushan


Kataria family promoted D. P. Abhushan Ltd (DPAL) is engaged into the retail business of Gold and Diamond Jewellery & Ornaments. At present, company has four showrooms situated at various places from where it operates its Jewellery stores. Company has high growth potential in organised Indian jewellery sector backed by : 1) Strong Brand image; 2) Store Expansion plan 3) Improving gross margins due to better sales mix and lower cost of sales. We estimate DPAL to record PAT CAGR of 12% over the period of FY20-22E backed by improvement in gross margin. FY21 performance of the company will be impacted on account of lower sales due to Covid-19 outbreak.



Outlook


However, margins improvement is a silver lining. We initiate coverage on DPAL with ‘Buy’ rating having a target price of Rs 92, which gives a potential upside of 57%.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #D P Abhushan #Recommendations

