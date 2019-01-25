App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy D B Corp; target of Rs 215: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on D B Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on D B Corp


DBCL continued to see pain due to higher newsprint prices; though the pain was lower-than expected. Consol. revenue grew 10% YoY to INR6.6b (+13% QoQ, 2% beat) led by healthy 11%/3% YoY growth in print ad/circulation revenues and strong 39% YoY growth in radio revenue. This coupled with lower other operating cost helped EBITDA to remain flat YoY (+51% QoQ, 31% beat) at INR1.4b, even as newsprint cost spiraled 34% YoY. Margin contracted 210bp to 21.2%, while PAT fell 3% YoY to INR756m (32% beat). For 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 7%/-14%/-18% YoY.


Outlook


Despite the green-shoots, we value DBCL with a target price of INR215 – ascribing 10x (over 30%/40% discount to one/three-year average) P/E on FY20 EPS given the slowdown in print ad revenue growth on increasing risk from digital medium. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Buy #D B Corp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

