Buy D B Corp; target of Rs 215: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on D B Corp

DBCL continued to see pain due to higher newsprint prices; though the pain was lower-than expected. Consol. revenue grew 10% YoY to INR6.6b (+13% QoQ, 2% beat) led by healthy 11%/3% YoY growth in print ad/circulation revenues and strong 39% YoY growth in radio revenue. This coupled with lower other operating cost helped EBITDA to remain flat YoY (+51% QoQ, 31% beat) at INR1.4b, even as newsprint cost spiraled 34% YoY. Margin contracted 210bp to 21.2%, while PAT fell 3% YoY to INR756m (32% beat). For 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 7%/-14%/-18% YoY.

Outlook

Despite the green-shoots, we value DBCL with a target price of INR215 – ascribing 10x (over 30%/40% discount to one/three-year average) P/E on FY20 EPS given the slowdown in print ad revenue growth on increasing risk from digital medium. Maintain Buy.

