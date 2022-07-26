English
    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 935: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 935 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.

    July 26, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


    Cyient Ltd (Cyient) offers engineering & development services to aerospace & defence, transportation, E&U, communication and others. Cyient has 300 customers across 14 countries • Net debt free and healthy cash flow with OCF/EBITDA ~80%.


    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Cyient at Rs 935 i.e. 17x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:05 pm
