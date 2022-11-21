 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Cyient; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Nov 21, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Cyient recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated November 21, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient

We attended Cyient’s analyst meet in Hyderabad. Cyient Ltd (Cyient) offers engineering & development services to aerospace & defence, transportation, E&U, communication and others. Cyient has 300 customers across 14 countries • Net debt free and healthy cash flow with OCF/EBITDA ~80%.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Cyient at Rs 920 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS.

