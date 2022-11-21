English
    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Cyient recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated November 21, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


    We attended Cyient’s analyst meet in Hyderabad. Cyient Ltd (Cyient) offers engineering & development services to aerospace & defence, transportation, E&U, communication and others. Cyient has 300 customers across 14 countries • Net debt free and healthy cash flow with OCF/EBITDA ~80%.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Cyient at Rs 920 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

