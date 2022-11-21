Buy Cyient; target of Rs 910 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cyient

We attended CYL's investor day, where the management said its focus is on five growth pillars to accelerate towards the five megatrends in its end-markets. It also discussed plans to double down on Automotive, Healthcare, Communication, and Sustainability, and shared its outlook on the DLM business. It reiterated its guidance, with a strong demand and growth outlook, and aims to improve EBITDA margin by 300-350bp over the next six quarters.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating led by attractive valuations. Our target multiple of 14x FY24E EPS implies a TP of INR910.

