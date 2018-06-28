App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 880: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated June 28, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cyient


Cyient, a mid-sized IT vendor focusing on Engineering Design services and Data Network Operations is well poised for scalability over FY18-FY21E led by robust demand for core engineering design services in its focused verticals (Aerospace and Rail Transport) as well as expansion of offerings to target the entire value chain (S3 Strategy aims to focus on Services, Systems and Solutions). With its Build, Operate and Maintain strategy, Cyient has expanded its addressable market to US$1.65tn. Cyient's client base include large engineering conglomerates like UTC, Boeing, Bombardier each of which have an R&D budget of ~US$3-5bn per year. Cyient also has presence in Semiconductor, Off-highway, Industrial or Medical Equipment verticals offering Engineering Services. Albeit, these verticals remain subscale and we see a need for inorganic initiatives to scale up these verticals.

Outlook
Peer LT Technologies trades at substantial premium to Cyient owing to larger vertical footprint and diversified portfolio in Engineering Design Services. We value Cyient at 18x FY20E EPS which yields a TP of Rs880/sh.  Resume coverage with "BUY".

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 28, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #Buy #Cyient #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

