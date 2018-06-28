Buy Cyient; target of Rs 880: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cyient

Cyient, a mid-sized IT vendor focusing on Engineering Design services and Data Network Operations is well poised for scalability over FY18-FY21E led by robust demand for core engineering design services in its focused verticals (Aerospace and Rail Transport) as well as expansion of offerings to target the entire value chain (S3 Strategy aims to focus on Services, Systems and Solutions). With its Build, Operate and Maintain strategy, Cyient has expanded its addressable market to US$1.65tn. Cyient's client base include large engineering conglomerates like UTC, Boeing, Bombardier each of which have an R&D budget of ~US$3-5bn per year. Cyient also has presence in Semiconductor, Off-highway, Industrial or Medical Equipment verticals offering Engineering Services. Albeit, these verticals remain subscale and we see a need for inorganic initiatives to scale up these verticals.

Peer LT Technologies trades at substantial premium to Cyient owing to larger vertical footprint and diversified portfolio in Engineering Design Services. We value Cyient at 18x FY20E EPS which yields a TP of Rs880/sh. Resume coverage with "BUY".

