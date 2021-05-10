MARKET NEWS

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated April 23, 2021.

May 10, 2021
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


Cyient reported a healthy set of Q4FY21 numbers. Overall revenues increased 6.0% QoQ to US$149.9 million mainly led by 3.7% QoQ (2.5% QoQ organic growth) growth in services revenues to US$119.6 million and 16.4% QoQ growth in DLM revenues to US$30.3 million. The growth in services revenues was due to 2.9% QoQ growth in transportation, 2.5% QoQ growth in communication and utility segment. Overall EBIT margin increased 148 bps QoQ to 12.6% mainly led by 233 bps QoQ growth in services margins (at 13.6%). The company has declared a dividend of Rs 17 per share.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 825 (16x P/E on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 690/share).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Cyient #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 10, 2021 02:08 pm

