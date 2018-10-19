App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 820: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on Cyient


Cyient’s Q2 revenue was $169m (up 4.9% q/q, 12.5% y/y). Services grew 3.5% q/q in CC (2.6% org.) and 2.1% in dollar terms, with growth driven by the non-top10 accounts. Some ramp-ups were delayed to Q3; FY19’s 10%+ growth target retained. DLM held to high, 45%y/y, growth. The EBITDA margin was up 152bps q/q to 13.7%, though down 90bps y/y, incl. the NBA impact. No change in revenue guidance but margin guidance raised 50bps for currency (`72/$) and on the expected higher contribution from services in H2. No meaningful change in estimates (excl. GoI incentives in other income). Target revised to `820 (16x FY21e, from 18x FY20e).


Outlook


Upgrading to a Buy; target at `820. There is no meaningful change to our revenue or EBITDA estimates. However, FY19 and FY20 PAT increases are significant, taking into account incentives. The stock trades at a PE of 13x FY21e, which we find attractive. We value it at 16x FY20e EPS, suggesting 22% potential.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 02:13 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Cyient #Recommendations

