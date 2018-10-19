Buy Cyient; target of Rs 820: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Cyient

Cyient’s Q2 revenue was $169m (up 4.9% q/q, 12.5% y/y). Services grew 3.5% q/q in CC (2.6% org.) and 2.1% in dollar terms, with growth driven by the non-top10 accounts. Some ramp-ups were delayed to Q3; FY19’s 10%+ growth target retained. DLM held to high, 45%y/y, growth. The EBITDA margin was up 152bps q/q to 13.7%, though down 90bps y/y, incl. the NBA impact. No change in revenue guidance but margin guidance raised 50bps for currency (`72/$) and on the expected higher contribution from services in H2. No meaningful change in estimates (excl. GoI incentives in other income). Target revised to `820 (16x FY21e, from 18x FY20e).

Outlook

Upgrading to a Buy; target at `820. There is no meaningful change to our revenue or EBITDA estimates. However, FY19 and FY20 PAT increases are significant, taking into account incentives. The stock trades at a PE of 13x FY21e, which we find attractive. We value it at 16x FY20e EPS, suggesting 22% potential.

