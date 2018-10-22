Buy Cyient; target of Rs 811: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Cyient

In 2QFY19, Cyient’s dollar revenue grew by 5.1% QoQ to USD 168.9Mn (highest ever quarterly revenue). The company also posted its highest ever Services revenue at USD 146mn up by 7.6% YoY. In INR terms, revenue grew by 9.9% QoQ to INR11.8bn. EBITDA improved by 24% QoQ to INR 1,626mn, above our estimate of INR 1,490mn. EBITDA margin improved by 151bps QoQ to 13.7 % (above CSEC estimate of 12.8%).Services margins expanded by 212bps QoQ to 15.3%. The margins expansion was due to tailwinds of INR depreciation (+80bps), better utilization and off shoring(+130bps)and SG&A absorption (+100bps). Wage hikes had a negative impact of -100 bps .PAT grew by 54% aided by strong growth in operating profit and other income and un realized gains on forex. Other Income were higher during the quarter due to incentives related to export of merchandise and Engineering in DLM.

Outlook

The management had re-iterated a double digit growth for Services and ~35% YoY growth in DLM and increased the margin guidance by 50 bps due to currency benefits. Continued investments in Platforms and IPs will aid future growth. At CMP, the stock trades at 15.7x/14.5x of FY19/20E EPS. We assign a target P/E of 18X FY20E EPS with a target price of INR 811 and give a BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.