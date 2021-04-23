MARKET NEWS

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 810: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cyient recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated April 23, 2021.

April 23, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Cyient


CYL's 4QFY21 revenue growth at 6% QoQ in USD terms (in line with our estimate) was led by a 16.4% increase in DLM (seasonal rebound in Aerospace and Defense) and 3.7% QoQ (2.5% QoQ organic) growth in the Services business. The management guided at double-digit growth in FY22 (DLM to grow over 20% YoY), despite a decline in 1QFY22, on seasonality in DLM. Services is expected to post double-digit growth in FY22.




Outlook


Given the in line operating performance, we have kept our estimates largely unchanged. We maintain our Buy rating on attractive valuations. Our target multiple of 16x FY23E EPS takes our TP to INR810/share, implying an upside of 18%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Cyient #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Apr 23, 2021 02:08 pm

