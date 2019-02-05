App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:32 PM IST

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 809: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 809 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Cyient


In 3QFY19, Cyient’s revenue grew by 0.1% QoQ to INR 11,876mn (1.6% below CSEC estimates of INR 12,069mn) and in dollar terms, revenue de-grew by 2.8% to USD 165.1mn. Services revenues de-grew by 0.2% QoQ in CC terms. The management downgraded services CC revenue growth guidance for FY19 to 8.5%-9.5% vs. the earlier guidance of double digit growth. EBITDA improved by 7.1% QoQ to INR 1,742mn, above our estimate of INR 1,665mn. EBITDA margin improved by 103bps QoQ to 14.7 % (above CSEC estimate of 13.8%) on account of favorable business mix.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at 12.9x/10.6x of FY20/21E EPS. We assign a target P/E of 14X FY21E EPS with a target price of INR 809 and maintain a BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:32 pm

#Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Cyient #Recommendations

