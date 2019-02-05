Buy Cyient; target of Rs 809: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Cyient

In 3QFY19, Cyient’s revenue grew by 0.1% QoQ to INR 11,876mn (1.6% below CSEC estimates of INR 12,069mn) and in dollar terms, revenue de-grew by 2.8% to USD 165.1mn. Services revenues de-grew by 0.2% QoQ in CC terms. The management downgraded services CC revenue growth guidance for FY19 to 8.5%-9.5% vs. the earlier guidance of double digit growth. EBITDA improved by 7.1% QoQ to INR 1,742mn, above our estimate of INR 1,665mn. EBITDA margin improved by 103bps QoQ to 14.7 % (above CSEC estimate of 13.8%) on account of favorable business mix.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 12.9x/10.6x of FY20/21E EPS. We assign a target P/E of 14X FY21E EPS with a target price of INR 809 and maintain a BUY rating.

