Buy Cyient; target of Rs 790: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Cyient
Cyient delivered weak performance in 3QFY19 on revenue front while margin expansion was a positive. Revenue at USD 165.1mn was down 2.2% QoQ, -1.5% in CC (vs our est. of USD 168.1mn). Services (88% of rev, - 0.2% QoQ CC) growth was below expectation while DLM (12% of rev, -10.3% QoQ) fall was less than expected. Aerospace & Defence (34.3% of rev, +0.5% QoQ) has been stable in a seasonally weak quarter. EBITDA Margin was up 103bps QoQ to 14.7% (vs. our est of 14.1%), led by margin expansion in Services (16.3%, +100bps QoQ) and DLM (4%, +30bps QoQ).
Outlook
In view of recovery in growth, better cost management, improving cash conversion, healthy return ratios (~24% RoIC) and reasonable valuations (~35% discount to LTTS) we remain positive on the stock. Maintain BUY with a TP to Rs 790, implying 16x Dec-20 earnings.
