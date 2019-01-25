App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:46 PM IST
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 790: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Securities' research report on Cyient


Cyient delivered weak performance in 3QFY19 on revenue front while margin expansion was a positive. Revenue at USD 165.1mn was down 2.2% QoQ, -1.5% in CC (vs our est. of USD 168.1mn). Services (88% of rev, - 0.2% QoQ CC) growth was below expectation while DLM (12% of rev, -10.3% QoQ) fall was less than expected. Aerospace & Defence (34.3% of rev, +0.5% QoQ) has been stable in a seasonally weak quarter. EBITDA Margin was up 103bps QoQ to 14.7% (vs. our est of 14.1%), led by margin expansion in Services (16.3%, +100bps QoQ) and DLM (4%, +30bps QoQ).


Outlook


In view of recovery in growth, better cost management, improving cash conversion, healthy return ratios (~24% RoIC) and reasonable valuations (~35% discount to LTTS) we remain positive on the stock. Maintain BUY with a TP to Rs 790, implying 16x Dec-20 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Cyient #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

