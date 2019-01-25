Buy Cyient; target of Rs 790: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Cyient

Cyient delivered weak performance in 3QFY19 on revenue front while margin expansion was a positive. Revenue at USD 165.1mn was down 2.2% QoQ, -1.5% in CC (vs our est. of USD 168.1mn). Services (88% of rev, - 0.2% QoQ CC) growth was below expectation while DLM (12% of rev, -10.3% QoQ) fall was less than expected. Aerospace & Defence (34.3% of rev, +0.5% QoQ) has been stable in a seasonally weak quarter. EBITDA Margin was up 103bps QoQ to 14.7% (vs. our est of 14.1%), led by margin expansion in Services (16.3%, +100bps QoQ) and DLM (4%, +30bps QoQ).

Outlook

In view of recovery in growth, better cost management, improving cash conversion, healthy return ratios (~24% RoIC) and reasonable valuations (~35% discount to LTTS) we remain positive on the stock. Maintain BUY with a TP to Rs 790, implying 16x Dec-20 earnings.

