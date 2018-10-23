Buy Cyient; target of Rs 785: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities's research report on Cyient

Cyient 2QFY19 revenue grew by 5.1% QoQ in USD term to USD 169mn ahead of our estimate of USD 166.4mn. Services grew by 2.3% QoQ and DLM revenue grew by ~27% sequentially in USD terms. EBITDA margin expanded 152bps QoQ to 13.7% (65bps beat) on INR depreciation and operating efficiencies.

Outlook

We believe Cyient’s performance in FY19 will be better than that of its peers, and execution of its strategy of design plus manufacturing should be reflected in financials from FY19. We value stock at 15x FY20E earnings. We recommend BUY with a target price of Rs.785 (Rs.810 earlier).

