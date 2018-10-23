App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 785: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 785 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Kotak Securities's research report on Cyient


Cyient 2QFY19 revenue grew by 5.1% QoQ in USD term to USD 169mn ahead of our estimate of USD 166.4mn. Services grew by 2.3% QoQ and DLM revenue grew by ~27% sequentially in USD terms. EBITDA margin expanded 152bps QoQ to 13.7% (65bps beat) on INR depreciation and operating efficiencies.


Outlook


We believe Cyient’s performance in FY19 will be better than that of its peers, and execution of its strategy of design plus manufacturing should be reflected in financials from FY19. We value stock at 15x FY20E earnings. We recommend BUY with a target price of Rs.785 (Rs.810 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Cyient #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

