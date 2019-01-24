App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


US$ revenues declined 2.3% QoQ to $165.1 million (below our estimate of $167.5 million) mainly led by 1.0% QoQ decline in services revenues and 0.5% QoQ decline in the Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) business (Rangsons) revenues Revenues in rupees were flat at Rs 1187 crore (below our Rs 1207 crore estimate) EBITDA margins expanded 100 bps QoQ to 14.7% (above our estimate of 14.1%) mainly due to SG&A absorption (+90 bps), cost efficiency (+100 bps), rupee depreciation (+23 bps) offset by furlough impact (-115 bps impact) Reported PAT declined 27.5% QoQ to Rs 92.1 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 120.6 crore) mainly led by a reduction in other income. The reduction in other income was mainly due to restatement loss, absence of export benefit and forex loss.


Outlook


The company is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming quarters mainly led by improved growth in communication and aerospace segment. Further, book to bill of 1.3x in 9MFY19 and recent correction in the stock prompt us to upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price at Rs 675 (~14x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Buy #Cyient #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

