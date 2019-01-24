Buy Cyient; target of Rs 675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient

US$ revenues declined 2.3% QoQ to $165.1 million (below our estimate of $167.5 million) mainly led by 1.0% QoQ decline in services revenues and 0.5% QoQ decline in the Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) business (Rangsons) revenues Revenues in rupees were flat at Rs 1187 crore (below our Rs 1207 crore estimate) EBITDA margins expanded 100 bps QoQ to 14.7% (above our estimate of 14.1%) mainly due to SG&A absorption (+90 bps), cost efficiency (+100 bps), rupee depreciation (+23 bps) offset by furlough impact (-115 bps impact) Reported PAT declined 27.5% QoQ to Rs 92.1 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 120.6 crore) mainly led by a reduction in other income. The reduction in other income was mainly due to restatement loss, absence of export benefit and forex loss.

Outlook

The company is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming quarters mainly led by improved growth in communication and aerospace segment. Further, book to bill of 1.3x in 9MFY19 and recent correction in the stock prompt us to upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price at Rs 675 (~14x FY21E EPS).

