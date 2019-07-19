Buy Cyient; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cyient

Sequential revenue decline in all but smallest vertical: CYL's 1QFY20 revenue declined 2.6% YoY to USD157m (6% miss), EBIT was down 2.5% YoY to INR1.0b (margin of 9.2%, 200bp miss) and PAT increased 9.5% YoY to INR0.9b (our estimate: INR1.3b). Services revenue declined 6.1% QoQ (our estimate: -0.3%) to USD138m, while DLM revenue of USD18.7m was lower than our estimate of USD20m. Sequentially, revenue declined in all but the smallest vertical in Services segment - the decline was particularly pronounced in Communications (-9% QoQ) and E&U (-12% QoQ).

Outlook

Our revised price target of INR650 discounts forward earnings by 13x, instead of 14x, lower due to tepid revenue expectations in the foreseeable future, implying an upside of 19%. Maintain Buy.

