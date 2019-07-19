App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cyient


Sequential revenue decline in all but smallest vertical: CYL's 1QFY20 revenue declined 2.6% YoY to USD157m (6% miss), EBIT was down 2.5% YoY to INR1.0b (margin of 9.2%, 200bp miss) and PAT increased 9.5% YoY to INR0.9b (our estimate: INR1.3b). Services revenue declined 6.1% QoQ (our estimate: -0.3%) to USD138m, while DLM revenue of USD18.7m was lower than our estimate of USD20m. Sequentially, revenue declined in all but the smallest vertical in Services segment - the decline was particularly pronounced in Communications (-9% QoQ) and E&U (-12% QoQ).


Outlook


Our revised price target of INR650 discounts forward earnings by 13x, instead of 14x, lower due to tepid revenue expectations in the foreseeable future, implying an upside of 19%. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:53 pm

