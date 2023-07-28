English
    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1700: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Cyient

    Cyient reported muted growth in the DET segment (+0.3% QoQ CC) but margin expansion was impressive. The lower end of DET growth guidance implies acceleration in organic growth (~2% CQGR) and the margin guidance was increased by ~50bps. The DET growth was driven by the transportation and sustainability verticals but offset by softness in communications and new growth areas (healthcare softness). The double-digit organic growth in DET will be led by (1) growth in aerospace led by MRO, upgrades and defence spending, (2) strong large deal pipeline and wins, (3) order intake of USD 193mn (+36% YoY), (4) expected recovery in communication vertical, and (5) investments in EV and mobility. For FY24E, the management has maintained its DET guidance of 15-20% YoY CC and expects an EBIT margin of ~15% (expansion of ~150-250bps).

    Outlook

    We increase our FY24/25E EPS estimate by ~1/3% and maintain our BUY rating with a target price of INR 1,700, based on 20x June25E EPS. The stock is trading at 21/18x FY24/25E, a discount of ~35% to LTTS.

