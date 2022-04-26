English
    Buy Cyient: target of Rs 1138: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1138 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    April 26, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Cyient


    Cyient has announced its intent to acquire Citec, a leading plant and product engineering services company in the Nordic region serving customers in energy (gas and renewables) and mining industries, for EUR94mn (~US$101mn). Citec’s revenues of EUR80mn (~US$86.3mn) are equivalent to 14% of Cyient’s FY22 revenues. Citec’s enterprise value is EUR94mn (~US$101.36mn). This translates to just 1.2x of Citec’s CY21 revenues and 6.3x CY21 EBITDA (reported), which is fairly priced in our view. Debt (~EUR27mn) on Citec’s book will be retired prior to completion of the acquisition and is included in the total cost of EUR94mn. Cyient has total cash of ~Rs1.2bn on its books.



    Outlook


    We revise upward our EPS estimates by ~3%/8% for FY23E/FY24E. We continue with our BUY rating for Cyient and value the company at 18x FY24E EPS of Rs63, arriving at a target price of Rs1,138 (earlier: Rs1,037).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Cyient #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 03:12 pm
