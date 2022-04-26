Buy Cyient: target of Rs 1138: ICICI Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Cyient

Cyient has announced its intent to acquire Citec, a leading plant and product engineering services company in the Nordic region serving customers in energy (gas and renewables) and mining industries, for EUR94mn (~US$101mn). Citec’s revenues of EUR80mn (~US$86.3mn) are equivalent to 14% of Cyient’s FY22 revenues. Citec’s enterprise value is EUR94mn (~US$101.36mn). This translates to just 1.2x of Citec’s CY21 revenues and 6.3x CY21 EBITDA (reported), which is fairly priced in our view. Debt (~EUR27mn) on Citec’s book will be retired prior to completion of the acquisition and is included in the total cost of EUR94mn. Cyient has total cash of ~Rs1.2bn on its books.

Outlook

We revise upward our EPS estimates by ~3%/8% for FY23E/FY24E. We continue with our BUY rating for Cyient and value the company at 18x FY24E EPS of Rs63, arriving at a target price of Rs1,138 (earlier: Rs1,037).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More