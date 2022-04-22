English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1096: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1096 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 22, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cyient


    Management provided consolidated revenue guidance of 13-15% YoY CC for FY23 with visibility for a high single digit growth in DLM, due to continued supply side challenges. This implies Services growth of 15.5%-17.5%. We believe that guidance is aggressive in terms of both 1) DLM growth – Semiconductor supply side challenges may persist for a longer period and 2) In Services, growth is not broad-based with Communication and Portfolio (Medical, mining, aerospace) expected to drive growth in FY23 while Rail transportation, Utility and Geospatial expected to pick in H2FY23. Services order intake is healthy at $630.9 mn, +13.7% YoY for FY23. We model 13% YoY USD growth for FY23. Our EPS estimates remain unchanged. We now value Cyient on 18x (earlier: 22x) given – 1) downside risk to revenue growth because of semiconductor supply challenges in DLM (17% of revenue), 2) Macro uncertainties likely to moderate ER&D spends, and 3) High exposure (~57% of revenue) to aerospace, rail transportation and utilities sectors where growth still remains muted.



    Outlook


    We arrive at a TP of INR 1096 (earlier INR 1258) on FY24 EPS (roll-over) of INR 60.9. Cyient is currently trading at attractive valuations of 15.4x/13.7x on FY23/24 earnings of INR 54/61 respectively at significant discount to ER&D sector trading at ~40x FY24 EPS. We anticipate 14.3% revenue CAGR & 14% EPS CAGR for FY22-24E. Maintain Buy!

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cyient #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.