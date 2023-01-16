Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1060: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Cyient

At $168m (1.4% q/q, ~8% y/y; both est. org.), Cyient’s Services growth has persisted over the last few quarters amid the brighter outlook on Aerospace. Outside acquisitions, growth was higher in core services. Orders were $237m, up 18% y/y (LTM up 14% y/y) with management expecting higher growth in Q4. The Services EBIT margin was 13.9%, up from 12.5% in Q2 on stretched utilization though. The DLM Business grew well in Q3 but operating and order details were not published due to the ongoing IPO process.



Outlook

No major change to estimates, barring legal expense in FY23 and FY24. The TP is slightly higher at Rs1,060, 16x FY25e EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Cyient - 16 -01-2023 - anand