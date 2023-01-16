English
    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 1060: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated January 16, 2023.

    January 16, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Cyient


    At $168m (1.4% q/q, ~8% y/y; both est. org.), Cyient’s Services growth has persisted over the last few quarters amid the brighter outlook on Aerospace. Outside acquisitions, growth was higher in core services. Orders were $237m, up 18% y/y (LTM up 14% y/y) with management expecting higher growth in Q4. The Services EBIT margin was 13.9%, up from 12.5% in Q2 on stretched utilization though. The DLM Business grew well in Q3 but operating and order details were not published due to the ongoing IPO process.



    Outlook


    No major change to estimates, barring legal expense in FY23 and FY24. The TP is slightly higher at Rs1,060, 16x FY25e EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 16, 2023 12:09 pm